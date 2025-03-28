BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and his wife, Sivasri Skandaprasad, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, seeking his blessings after their wedding. During the meeting, they presented the PM with a 750-year-old Sarvamoola Grantha manuscript by Sri Madhwacharya, preserved using NASA-utilized Waferfiche™ technology. Surya shared on X that Modi was deeply interested in the preservation process, saying, "Like an eager student, the PM asked questions about this process of preservation of ancient manuscripts." The Waferfiche™ method, which uses silicon wafers to store texts for centuries, was also employed in NASA's lunar time capsule. The manuscript was preserved by Tara Prakashana, an NGO from Surya’s constituency dedicated to conserving Vedic knowledge. He lauded Modi’s efforts in heritage preservation, highlighting the Gnana Bharat Mission initiative. "We are fortunate to have received blessings from an epochal leader like Modi Ji," Surya wrote. Tejasvi Surya Ties Knot With Sivasri Skandaprasad in Bengaluru, See Wedding Pic.

Tejasvi Surya, Wife Sivasri Skandaprasad Presents Ancient Manuscript to PM Narendra Modi

Sivasri and I had the opportunity to meet and receive blessings from our Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi Ji. As always, the PM exuded warmth and love and blessed us. He remarked that he had seen our wedding pictures, which left us both pleasantly surprised. On the occasion, we… pic.twitter.com/CQFgR9Xeah — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 28, 2025

