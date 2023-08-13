BJP chief JP Nadda, who is currently on a two-day visit in West Bengal, arrived at Kolkata's Dakshineswar Kali Temple on Sunday. Nadda stated that he prayed to the goddess and asked her for his and his party's support in order for them to continue serving "Maa Bharati." In the pictures, Nadda was greeted warmly by party members who had gathered at the location before his arrival. Later, he could be seen praying inside the temple with proper protocols. JP Nadda Offers Prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple in Rajasthan's Jaipur (Watch Video).

JP Nadda Offers Prayer At Dakshineswar Kali Temple In Kolkata

#WATCH | West Bengal: BJP National President JP Nadda offered prayers at Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata, today. pic.twitter.com/MUzPlXTGzi — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)