A video of a Blinkit delivery agent stealing a woman's shoes in Delhi has surfaced on social media. The CCTV footage also caught the delivery man lingering around the woman's flat for some time. The video on X, formerly Twitter, posted by Monicaa Khanna, shows the accused handing over the parcel to a woman. After she closes the door, he appears to enter the lift. However, moments later, he comes out of the lift, unzips his jacket and flees with the woman's shoes. The incident occurred at around 7:55 on November 23. The user said, "Despite promises from Blinkit, the person returned unannounced at 10:00 PM. Moreover, Blinkit's Grievance Officer promised that my address would be kept confidential, and the delivery guy wouldn't reach my home." Blinkit is yet to comment on the incident. Noida Shocker: Delivery Boy Rapes Woman After Finding Her Alone at Home, Steals Pistol From Cop While on Run; Arrested (Watch Video).

Blinkit Delivery Agent Steals Woman's Shoes

Hyperlocal Betrayal: Nov 23, 2023, 19:55 - Blinkit's delivery person stole my shoes. The nightmare continued when he returned at 10:00 PM, breaching my security. Despite assurances, my fear is now a terrifying reality. @letsblinkit, customers need answers. #BlinkitSafetyConcerns pic.twitter.com/P9TuE27oRX — Monicaa Khanna (@monicaakhanna) November 25, 2023

Chilling CCTV Video Surfaces

