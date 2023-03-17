In a shocking incident that took place in Bengaluru, a body of an unidentified woman was found inside a plastic drum found lying at SMVT railway station on the night of March 12. After the incident came to light, police officials said that CCTV footage of three people carrying the drum and leaving it at the railway station is being examined. In the latest development in the case, the police said that a person identified as Nawab along with seven other people killed the woman. "They broke the victim's legs to make sure the body fits inside a drum and sealed it. Four people transported the drum to the railway station. Nawab was not happy with his brother's marriage to the victim woman," SK Soumyalatha, GRP Superintendent said. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Jumps to Death After Husband Sends Divorce Notice, Alleges Mental Abuse and Torture in 'Suicide Note'.

Body Found in Drum in Bengaluru

