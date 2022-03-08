The Kashmir Files is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. A PIL was filed against the upcoming movie by Intezar Hussain Sayed, a UP resident, seeking to stall its release. He had alleged that the film’s trailer hurts the religious sentiments of the Muslim community and Agnihotri had denied all the allegations. As per ANI, the Bombay High Court has dismissed the petition seeking to stop the release of The Kashmir Files. It will hit the theatres on March 11.

Update On The Kashmir Files’ Release

Bombay High Court dismisses a petition seeking to stop the release of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. The film can now be released on its scheduled date of 11th March. pic.twitter.com/qf6aHOJIOp — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2022

