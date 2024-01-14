The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court recently refused to quash the FIR against civic staff who were booked after the collapse of the 100-year-old building. The high court bench reportedly rejected pleas to quash a criminal case against civic staff and a flat owner for their alleged lapses in a case where a dilapidated, 100-year-old building collapsed, thereby claiming the lives of five labourers. The division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and MW Chandwani also expressed anguished noting that no one is bothered about human life in such cases. "Despite having powers, civic officials had not taken strict forcible measures that could have saved lives in this case", the court stated. "We express deep pain ...When the structure is dangerous, strict enforcement of law is expected," the court said. 'Love, Attraction and Not Lust': Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Man Accused of Having Sexual Relations With Minor Girl.

HC on Loss of Lives

Bombay High Court refuses to quash FIR against civic staff booked after collapse of 100-year-old building "We express deep pain ... When the structure is dangerous, strict enforcement of law is expected," the Court said. report by @Neha_Jozie https://t.co/0x7vKAciiK — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)