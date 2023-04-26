In the latest development in the ongoing controversy over Bournvita, which is said to be a health powder drink, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to the company. The NCPCR has issued a notice to Bournvita maker Mondelez International India, thus flagging the product's high sugar content. The news comes after the commission received a complaint stating that there is high sugar content in Bournvita. Besides, the commission has also directed the company to remove all misleading advertisements and claims made on the packaging material of its product. The Commission has demanded detailed information within a period of seven days. Bournvita vs Influencer Controversy EXPLAINED: What Is Bournvita Row All About? How Did the Brand Respond to Viral, Now-Deleted Post?.

NCPCR Issues Notice to Bournvita Maker Mondelez International India

