If you have not been under a rock, you probably saw some mention of Bournvita and its sugar content on the internet. From experts to self-proclaimed experts, everyone has been talking about this beloved flavoured drink brand and its nutritional content. But how did this conversation begin, and what drove everyone to pay attention to what goes into making Bournvita - Bournvita? Well, here’s everything you need to know about the Bournvita Controversy, how it began and where we stand now. TikTok Benadryl Challenge Deaths Explained: From Origin to Dangers, Everything To Know About the Internet Challenge That's Claiming Lives!

The Viral Post

According to several media reports, an Instagram influencer named Revant Himatsingka, who goes by the internet handle - Food Pharmer - made a video about the sugar and cocoa content in Bournvita. This video alleged that the health drink, owned by Mondelez India, mainly contained sugar, cocoa solids and “cancer-causing colourants”. Revant went on to say that the brand should change its tagline from “Tayari Jeet Ki” to “Tayaari Diabetes Ki”.

Bournvita’s Reaction

Considering the serious nature of the accusations that the influencer made, Bournvita sent him a legal notice. The brand has also openly rejected these claims made by Revant and termed the original video (which has since been deleted by the influencer) as "unscientific", which "distorted facts and made false and negative inferences". However, before being deleted by the influencer, the video had already garnered more than 12 million views on Instagram. It was also shared on Twitter by several famous personalities.

The Video is Deleted

However, soon after receiving the legal notice from Bournvita, Revant deleted the video and shared an official statement on his Instagram handle. His statement revealed that he had deleted the video due to the legal notice and apologized to the brand as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revant Himatsingka (@foodpharmer)

Bournvita’s Official Statement

In addition to the reaction and calling Food Pharmer’s video unscientific, Bournvita also released an official statement where it revealed the actual sugar content in every serving of Bournvita. The statement highlighted the health drink’s benefits by stating, “Bournvita contains nutrients namely Vitamin A, C, D, Iron, Zinc, Copper and Selenium which help build immunity.” Talking about the sugar content of the drink, the statement said, “Every serve of Bournvita has 7.5 grams of added sugar, which is approximately one and a half teaspoons.”

Furthermore, the brand also urged people to write their queries to get more information. While both parties have made their statements and are keen to move forward from here, the internet continues to argue and react to the entire debacle. No statement has been made on whether any further legal action will be taken against influencer Revant Himatsingka. Meanwhile, Revant has already posted his new video and is trying to get back to his life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2023 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).