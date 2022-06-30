The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday announced the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi. Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab, and Haryana today, said IMD.

