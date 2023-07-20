Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief, in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers. The Delhi Police earlier refused to oppose his bail and had left the decision up to the judge. Singh had been accused of sexually harassing the wrestlers, and the court's decision has sparked debate and reactions. Wrestlers Protest: Bhaichung Bhutia Comes Out in Support of Grapplers Protesting Against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Granted Bail in Sexual Harassment Case

BIG BREAKING: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court GRANTS BAIL to BJP MP & WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers, after Delhi Police earlier today refused to “out rightly” oppose his bail and left it upto the judge to decide. pic.twitter.com/1mYOKch3HJ — Law Today (@LawTodayLive) July 20, 2023

