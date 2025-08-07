A horrifying video from Batala, Punjab, has gone viral, showing two police commandos assaulting journalist Balwinder Singh in broad daylight. The 2-minute-16-second clip shows one officer in uniform and another in civilian clothes repeatedly punching and kicking Singh on a busy street. At one point, Singh collapses into a water-filled pothole and lies motionless, while the attackers briefly walk away—only to return and kick him again. Bystanders watch in shock, and only after the assailants leave do locals rush to help. The attackers were identified as Sub-Inspectors Mandeep Singh and Surjit from the 5th Battalion, Punjab Police Commandos. According to officials, Singh had questioned their deployment in Batala, triggering the violent reaction. The assault took place on August 1 but surfaced online days later, prompting outrage. An FIR was registered, and both officers have now been suspended, with disciplinary action underway. Investigations are ongoing. Animal Cruelty Caught on Camera in Jhunjhunu: Man on Bike Goes on Killing Spree, Guns Down Over 25 Stray Dogs in Rajasthan; Horrific Video Surfaces.

Journalist Thrashed in Batala (Disturbing Visuals)

Visuals from Batala: Journalist Balvinder Kumar Bhalla was brutally assaulted on the road in Batala on August 1, 2025, between 6:00/6:30 PM, after he questioned two police officials. The attackers - Sub Inspectors Mandeep Singh and Surjit Kumar of Bathinda Police now face an FIR… pic.twitter.com/PBfKUzL1Ew — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) August 6, 2025

