Banjara community protesters attacked former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa's house on Monday (March 27). The protesters can be seen throwing stones at the facade of Yediyurappa's house while the police are trying to control the situation, exercising lathi charges. The Banjara community is protesting against the decision of the state government to provide internal reservations in the ST community. Karnataka: Hindu Activists Call for Shut Down in Hassan Tomorrow To Protest Against Quran Recitation at Chennakeshava Rathotsava in Beluru.

Banjara Community Attacks BS Yediyurappa's House

BS Yediyurappa's house attacked in Shivamogga, Karnataka by members of the Banjara community. pic.twitter.com/LIbarOj7E7 — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) March 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)