A road in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun District was torn off by several villagers with bare hands, a video of this incident has since been doing rounds across social media platforms. In the video, a few men can be seen peeling off the road from the ground, exposing the negligence with which the road was constructed. Budaun: Grief-Stricken Over Wife’s Death, Uttar Pradesh Man Chops Off His Private Parts; Hospitalised in Critical Condition.

Villagers Peel Off Newly Constructed Road in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun

बदायूं में भष्टाचार का आलम देखिए 👇 यह सडक अभी बनाया गया है, लेकिन ग्रामीणों ने हाथ से उखड़ गई नवनिर्मित सड़क दहगवां ब्लॉक क्षेत्र के रसूलपुर कलां का मामला pic.twitter.com/SgyEdrSBL4 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 21, 2025

