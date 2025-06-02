In a shocking incident from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, a self-proclaimed miracle Baba, identified as Roop Kishore Meena, allegedly raped a woman who was seeking cancer treatment medicine for her ailing husband. The accused, who resides in Ahmedgarh, lured the woman under false promises and took advantage of her vulnerable situation. Following the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Roop Kishore. The police have now arrested the Baba, bringing some relief to the victim. Bulandshahr: Man Catches Wife in Compromising Position With Nephew, Takes Them to Police Station and Blesses Their Union Before Sending Them Off Together; Video Surfaces.

Miracle Baba Rapes Woman Seeking Cancer Medicine in UP

UP के बुलंदशहर मे बीमार पति के लिए कैंसर के इलाज की दवा लेने आई एक महिला को बाबा रूप किशोर मीणा नाम के ढोंगी ने हवस का शिकार बना लिया। अहमदगढ़ मे रहने वाले व खुद को चमत्कारी बाबा कहलवाने वाले रूप किशोर ने महिला के साथ रेप किया। पीड़िता की शिकायत पर FIR हुई और अब बाबा पकड़ा गया। pic.twitter.com/TKEAuKgwyr — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) June 1, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

