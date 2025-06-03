An 85-year-old man died after being caught in a fight between two bulls in Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday afternoon, May 31. The incident occurred in the Subhash Nagar area, where the victim, Devkaran Gurjar, was walking when the bulls charged down the street. In a bid to escape, he climbed the stairs of a nearby shop, but one of the bulls followed and rammed into him, knocking him down. A bystander managed to chase the bull away and help the elderly, but he later succumbed to his injuries. A video of the tragic incident has since gone viral on social media. Jaipur: Bull Crashes Into Low-Floor Bus Near Todi Mod, Smashes Windows; Bus Severely Damaged (Watch Video).

Elderly Man Dies in Fight Between 2 Bulls in Rajasthan's Kota

Bull Attack in Kota

