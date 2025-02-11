Jaipur witnessed a chaotic scene when a bull rammed into a low-floor JCTSL midi bus near Todi Mod. The bus, which operates between Ajmeri Gate and Renewal, was heading towards the depot when two bulls started fighting on the road. In the heat of the clash, one of the bulls charged into the bus, shattering its windows. The sudden impact caused panic among passengers and the bus staff. The driver and other staff members managed to escape through the windows, saving themselves from potential injuries. No casualties were reported, but the incident left the bus severely damaged. Pitbull Attacks 11-Year-Old Boy in Jaipur, Leaves Him With Grievous Injuries; Owner Booked.

