In a hilarious incident during a local tennis ball cricket match a bull invaded the ground and almost attacked the players playing the cricket match. The video of which is going viral over social media. The bull which invaded the ground almost attacked the players but in time the players were seen running away to save themselves. In the video, no one was harmed neither the players nor the bull. 'Ab to Mar Hi Nahi Rahe Hai' Jasprit Bumrah Has a Jibe At England's 'BazBall' Approach During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2023, Video Goes Viral!

Watch Video Here

When the bulls want to play cricket 🐂🏏 pic.twitter.com/SkrM9lbpzU — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) February 19, 2024

