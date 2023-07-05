After the Congress party demanded bulldozer action against Pravesh Shuka who allegedly urinated on a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi, the local administration took action against the accused. Accused Pravesh Shukla's illegal encroachment was bulldozed by the local administration in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi. A video of the same has also gone viral on social media. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that NSA will be registered against Shukla. Pravesh Shukla who was seen urinating on another man in a video that went viral on social media was on Wednesday taken into custody. After arresting Shukla, Additional Superintendent of Police of Sidhi, Anjulata Patle said that the accused is being interrogated and further legal action will be taken soon. BJP Leader Pravesh Shukla Urinated on Tribal Man? Disturbing Video of Drunk Man Urinating on Adivasi Youth in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi Goes Viral, CM Orders Strict Action Against Accused.

Accused Pravesh Shukla's Illegal Encroachment Being Bulldozed in Sidhi

#WATCH | Sidhi viral video | Accused Pravesh Shukla's illegal encroachment being bulldozed by the Administration. HM Narottam Mishra had said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that NSA will be registered against him.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/PdW02UREzQ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 5, 2023

Bulldozer Action Against Acused Pravesh Shukla

BJP Leader Pravesh Shukla Urinated on Tribal Man?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Orders Action Against Accused

मेरे संज्ञान में सीधी जिले का एक वायरल वीडियो आया है... मैंने प्रशासन को निर्देश दिए हैं कि अपराधी को गिरफ्तार कर कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई कर एनएसए भी लगाया जाए। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 4, 2023

