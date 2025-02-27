In a major crackdown on illegal drug activities, Punjab Police demolished the house of a notorious female drug peddler in Patiala on Thursday, February 27. Identified as Rinki, the accused had been involved in drug smuggling since 2016, with at least 10 cases registered against her. The Patiala administration razed her illegally built two-storey house using a bulldozer, with heavy police deployment ensuring law and order. As per reports, the action was carried out under the NDPS Act as part of the CM Bhagwant Mann government’s strict stance against drug traffickers. A video of the demolition has surfaced online, showing police and administration officials overseeing the operation. Bulldozer Action: Houses of Those Providing Shelter to Terrorists Will Be Razed to Ground, Says Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha.

Female Drug Smuggler’s House Razed in Patiala

