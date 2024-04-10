On Tuesday, during the Gudi Padwa celebrations in Mumbai, a fire broke out in a bullet bike at Gaiwadi in the Girgaon area. The fire was promptly extinguished by locals, preventing any further damage. A picture of the bullet bike on fire has surfaced on social media. In a separate incident on the same day, a fire broke out in a three-storey building located at the Municipal Industrial Estate in Gandhi Nagar, Worli area. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported the incident, stating that no injuries were sustained in the blaze. E-Bike Catches Fire: EV Gutted in Blaze After Battery Blast in Maharashtra's Karad, Video Surfaces.

Bullet Bike Catches Fire

