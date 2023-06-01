On June 1, a fire started inside an Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus in Tinsukia. The fire was reportedly the result of a short circuit. Fire fighters arrived at the spot and brought the flames down. As of now, no casualties have been reported. Mumbai Bus Fire: BEST Vehicle Engulfs in Fire Near Andheri Railway Station, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Bus Catches Fire in Assam Video

#WATCH Assam: Fire broke out in an Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus in Tinsukia. Short circuit is said to be the cause of fire. The fire department reached the spot and brought the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/VDEX0WG5l3 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

