An oil tanker burst into flames after hitting a transformer in Telangana on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The incident took place in the Medipalli area of Jagtial district. According to the fire services, no casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. Telangana Fire: Two Injured After Blaze Erupts Due to Gas Pipeline Leakage at Kompally-Suchitra Junction in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Oil Tanker Bursts Into Flames in Telangana

#WATCH | Telangana: An oil tanker burst into flames after hitting a transformer in the Medipalli area of Jagtial district, earlier today. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/MPUpY1TkV1 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

