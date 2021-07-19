Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. As per details by Mumbai Police Commissioner, Kundra appears to be the key conspirator, adding that the Police have sufficient evidence regarding this.

