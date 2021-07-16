By-election to Rajya Sabha seat, that fell vacant after the resignation of Dinesh Trivedi (who was a TMC MP), to be held on 9th August 2021, Says Election Commission of India (ECI).

By-election to Rajya Sabha seat, that fell vacant after the resignation of Dinesh Trivedi (who was a TMC MP), to be held on 9th August 2021: Election Commission of India (ECI) pic.twitter.com/dMvtguerhA — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)