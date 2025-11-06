As polling for the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025 is underway, 16 delegates from seven countries are witnessing the preparations made by the Election Commission of India for the smooth conduct of the election. The visit of these delegations from Indonesia, Colombia, the Philippines, Belgium, South Africa, and Thailand is facilitated under the International Electors Visitor Program of ECI. "Under the International Electors Visitor Program (IEVP) of ECI, 16 Delegates from 6 Countries - #Colombia, #Indonesia, #Thailand, the #Philippines, #Belgium, #SouthAfrica are witnessing the never before arrangements made by ECI," the election commission wrote while sharing the photos. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting: From Tejashwi Yadav, Samrat Choudhary to Vijay Kumar Sinha, Key Leaders to Watch Out for in First Phase.

16 Delegates From 6 Countries Witness Polling Arrangement in Bihar

Under the International Electors Visitor Program (IEVP) of ECI, 16 Delegates from 6 Countries - #Colombia, #Indonesia, #Thailand, the #Philippines, #Belgium, #SouthAfrica are witnessing the never before arrangements made by ECI. pic.twitter.com/55C5woXs6G — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) November 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Election Commission of India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

