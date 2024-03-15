The Supreme Court has agreed to hear pleas seeking a stay on the Citizenship Amendment Rules 2024. The hearing is scheduled for March 19. The pleas challenge the constitutional validity of the amendment rules. This comes after after the Centre implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, by notifying the rules four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. CAA: List of Documents Required To Apply for Citizenship in India Under Citizenship Amendment Act.

Supreme Court to Hear Pleas on CAA

Supreme Court agrees to hear the pleas seeking a stay on the Citizenship Amendment Rules 2024 on March 19. pic.twitter.com/DXcbuDE5c5 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

