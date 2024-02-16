Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Friday, February 16, announced the "CARE Project" - a rare disease care plan. Pinarayi Vijayan said that the "Kerala United Against Rare Diseases" or CARE project will be a crucial step for Kerala in the field of rare disease treatment. "The state government is trying to prepare a comprehensive care plan to prevent rare diseases, detect them early, provide currently available treatment, provide therapies and assistive technology devices, ensure home-centred services and ensure psychological and social support for parents," he said. Centre’s Policies Main Hindrance to State’s Efforts for Creating New Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala CM Announces CARE Project

