In a shocking incident that took place in Odisha, a woman who was scared of being bitten by stray dogs rammed her scooter into a car in Berhampur city. As per reports, the woman rammed her scooter into a car parked on the side of the road in Berhampur city in Odisha. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 17-second video clip shows stray dogs chasing the woman as she rams the bike into the parked car on the road. As per reports, the woman and her child sustained multiple injuries in the incident. Odisha Shocker: Stray Dog Mauls Girl Child to Death, Injures 12 People in Balangir; Cops Say No Trace of Canine.

Woman Rams Scooty Into Car After Being Chased by Stray Dogs

Caught on Camera | Scared of being bitten by stray dogs, a woman rammed her scooty into a car parked on the side of the road in Berhampur city in Odisha. Both women and the child sustained multiple injuries in the incident. pic.twitter.com/F5h8wtCFHy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 3, 2023

