Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE announced Class 12 results earlier today at cbse.gov.in The examination had a pass percentage of 92.71 %. of the 14,35,366 students who appeared in class 12 board exam. According to official data, girls performed better than the male students with overall pass percentage of 94.54%, while boys secured 91.25%. Check Details Here:

