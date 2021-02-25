Centre Opposes Pleas Seeking Recognition For Same Sex Marriages
Central Government opposes plea for recognition for same-sex marriages. There is no fundamental right to seek recognition for same-sex marriage, Centre tells Delhi High Court.
Courts cannot give legal recognition to such marriages when statute does not allow it, Centre adds. pic.twitter.com/5hE1bFI2vq
— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 25, 2021
