Centre Opposes Pleas Seeking Recognition For Same Sex Marriages

Central Government opposes plea for recognition for same-sex marriages. There is no fundamental right to seek recognition for same-sex marriage, Centre tells Delhi High Court.

Courts cannot give legal recognition to such marriages when statute does not allow it, Centre adds. pic.twitter.com/5hE1bFI2vq

— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 25, 2021