A shocking chain-snatching incident in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally was caught on CCTV early this morning, March 12. The footage shows a masked miscreant following a 50-year-old woman, Anjali, into her house near the Temple bus stop after pretending to ask for water. As soon as she stepped inside, he snatched her gold chain and fled. The woman’s screams echoed as she attempted to chase him, but he escaped within seconds. At the time of the incident, her husband had gone out to buy milk, said KPHB Inspector. Police have launched an investigation to trace the accused. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Man Follows Lone Woman, Snatches Gold Chain and Flees (Watch Video).

Chain Snatcher Tricks Woman for Water, Steals Gold in Kukatpally

#Hyderabad : A #ChainSnatching incident reported at #KPHB in #Kukatpally , early morning today, caught in #CCTV A woman was entering the room after drawing rangoli in front of her house near Temple bus stop, a #ChainSnatcher under the guise of asking for water, followed the… pic.twitter.com/KxpT4M3N1x — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 12, 2025

