A shocking chain-snatching incident was reported at Alkapur Township under Narsingi Police Station limits, where a woman was targeted while walking alone near the Alkapur Township Sports Park. According to reports, the woman was being followed by an unidentified suspect who suddenly grabbed the gold chain from her neck. The culprit then pushed her to the ground before fleeing the scene. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, providing crucial evidence for the police investigation. Local authorities have registered a case and launched a probe to track down the suspect. Efforts are underway to analyze CCTV footage and identify the perpetrator. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Man Rings Doorbell, Flees With Woman’s Chain; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Man Follows Lone Woman, Snatches Gold Chain, and Flees

#Hyderabad : A #ChainSnatching incident occurred at Alkapur Township, under #Narsingi Police Station limits. A woman was walking alone near the Alkapur Township Sports Park when a #ChainSnatcher, who was following her, suddenly snatched the Gold Chain from her neck and pushed… pic.twitter.com/8D0p6I1Bfk — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 5, 2025

