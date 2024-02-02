Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren took the oath of office as Jharkhand's chief minister at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Friday, February 2, 2024. This comes after Hemant Soren's ED arrest and resignation as CM earlier. After taking oath as the Chief Minister of the state, Champai Soren paid tribute to Sidho-Kanho at Sidho Kanho Park in Ranchi. JMM Leader Champai Soren Takes Oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Congress’ Alamgir Alam and RJD Leader Satyanand Bhokta Sworn In As State Ministers (Watch Videos).

Champai Soren Pays Tribute to Sidho-Kanho in Ranchi

After taking oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Champai Soren paid tribute to Sidho-Kanho at Sidho Kanho Park in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/tJOVjAPUX9 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

