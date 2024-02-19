BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj, on Monday, February 19, attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over him skipping the sixth ED summons. Attacking Arvind Kejriwal, Bansuri Swaraj said, "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has become a champion of excuses" Swaraj further said that Arvind Kejriwal moved a no-trust motion in the Assembly on February 16 despite having a full majority government in Delhi. "He told the court that he couldn't appear before it on February 17 because of the debate on no-confidence motion. And today, he has evaded the ED summons once again, disrespecting the law again," she added. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Will Not Appear Before ED Today, Summons by Central Agency Are Illegal: Aam Aadmi Party.

Bansuri Swaraj Attacks Arvind Kejriwal

VIDEO | "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has become a champion of excuses. Despite having a full majority government (in Delhi), he moved a no trust motion in the Assembly on February 16, while a discussion was held over it on February 17. He told the court that he couldn't appear… pic.twitter.com/MhfkRXE2Xz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 19, 2024

