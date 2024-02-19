Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will reportedly not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today, i.e. on Monday, February 19, 2024. According to news agency ANI, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called the summons by the central agency ‘illegal’. “The matter of the validity of the ED summons is now in court. Instead of sending summons again and again, ED should wait for the court's decision”, it further added. Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by ED: Agency Issues Fresh Summons to Delhi CM in Excise Policy Case.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Will Not Appear Before ED Today

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today. ED summons are illegal. The matter of the validity of the ED summons is now in court. Instead of sending summons again and again, ED should wait for the court's decision: Aam Aadmi Party (file pic) pic.twitter.com/8ixqav0Dbe — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

