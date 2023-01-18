Chandigarh health secretary IAS Yashpal Garg saved the life of a man by giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after he collapsed while visiting his office. The man, identified as Janak Kumar of Chandigarh, visited the office of Chandigarh Housing Board in connection with a hearing before the Secretary and collapsed inside the office. He was immediately put in a chair where the IAS officer performed CPR. The video of the incident has gone viral and social media and Garg is getting praised for his timely action that saved a man. Viral Video: Woman Sub-Inspector Performs CPR, Saves Life of Man Who Suffered Heart Attack on Road in Gwalior.

Chandigarh IAS Officer Yash Pal Garg Performs CPR on Man:

IAS officer, Yash Pal Garg posted at Chandigarh saved a human life by giving CPR as first aid. CPR is indeed very valuable life saving lesson we all must know. Salute to this IAS officer whose presence of mind save a life pic.twitter.com/jMSwA3z02j — Naina Mishra (@Nainamishr94) January 18, 2023

Yash Pal Garg Saves Man's Life:

Kumar visited the office of Chandigarh Housing Board in connection with a hearing before the Secretary, Chandigarh Housing Board and collapsed inside the office chamber of Secretary, CHB. (2/n) — Rajinder S Nagarkoti रजिन्दर सिंह नगरकोटी (@nagarkoti) January 18, 2023

