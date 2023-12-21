In Chandigarh, a tragic incident involving stray dogs claimed the life of a Class 2 girl. She suffered a panic attack while being chased by the dogs. The incident happened in city's Sector 13. Her family alleged that the girl first got a panic attack triggered by the fear of the dogs and later died due to a shock. Another incident captured on video shows a woman and her daughter narrowly escaping a similar fate as they were pursued by a pack of strays while riding a white scooty in Sector 38. Dog Attack in Hyderabad: 10-Year-Old Boy Suffers Minor Injuries After Pet Dog Chases and Bites Him in Borabanda.

Class 2 Student Dies in Chandigarh

