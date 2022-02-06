Charanjit Singh Channi will be the Cgief Ministerial Candidate of Congress for the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. Th announcement was made by Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Ludhiana.Punjb Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and senior party leader Sunil Jakhar was also present at the rally.

Here Is The Tweet:

Charanjit Singh Channi will be the Congress' chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi in Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/KW0aQ8wcpT — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

