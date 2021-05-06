Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Rashtriya Lok Dal President Chaudhary Ajit Singh. In his tweet, the Prime Minister remembered the veteran leader and said he was devoted to the interests of the farmers and he efficiently discharged the responsibilities of several departments at the Centre.

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री चौधरी अजित सिंह जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। वे हमेशा किसानों के हित में समर्पित रहे। उन्होंने केंद्र में कई विभागों की जिम्मेदारियों का कुशलतापूर्वक निर्वहन किया। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2021

