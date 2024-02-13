The mortal remains of Vetri Duraisamy, son of former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, were brought to Chennai from Himachal Pradesh earlier today, February 13. Vetri had gone missing nine days ago after his car plunged into the Satluj River while travelling from Shimla to Spiti. His body was subsequently recovered from the river in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. Kinnaur Car Accident: Vetri Duraisamy’s Body Found in Satluj River.

Vetri Duraisamy's Mortal Remains Brought to Chennai

VIDEO | Mortal remains of former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy’s son Vetri Duraisamy were brought to Chennai from Himachal Pradesh earlier today. Vetri went missing nine days ago after his car plunged into river while travelling from Shimla to Spiti. His body was later… pic.twitter.com/BFFSjsFq9D — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2024

