Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu's Chennai today, June 9. Soon after rains lashed parts of Chennai, netizens took to social media to share photos and videos. One user said, "Heavy rains likely to hit places like #Guduvanchery #Maraimalainagar within next one hour," while a second user wrote, "Smashing rains in Chennai on a June afternoon is rare." A third user said, "Severe thunderstorms seen over Chennai." Tamil Nadu Weather Update and Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Heavy Rain at Isolated Places, Heatwave Conditions Persist in Interior Regions.
Heavy Rains Lash Chennai
Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain lashes parts of Chennai city pic.twitter.com/snYk0sGAyH
— IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2025
Heavy Rains Likely to Hit Several Places
Rain shaft of an intense thunderstorm approaching South #chennai , heavy rains likely to hit places like #Guduvanchery #Maraimalainagar within next one hour#chennairains #TNRains #Thunderstorm #SWM2025 pic.twitter.com/OzVt0tQqMZ
— INDO-PACIFIC TRACKER (@ktccrains) June 9, 2025
Chennai Rains
Severe thunderstorms seen over chennai. Rains to follow. Around the same pattern as yesterday. #Chennairains @chennaiweather @ChennaiRmc @praddy06 @SkymetWeather pic.twitter.com/tg6qsGxlTM
— Archana Subramanian (@archvivekh) June 9, 2025
#ChennaiRains
Overhead storm developments for the second straight day giving #rains to #Thiruvallur & northern suburbs of #chennai #vellore & #Kanchipuram ,storm near chennai may cover other parts of ktcc if it sustains #chennairains #ktccrains #TNRains #Rainupdate #Thunderstorm #SWM2025 pic.twitter.com/k5ZFNmW3aX
— INDO-PACIFIC TRACKER (@ktccrains) June 9, 2025
Chennai Live Weather Forecast and Updates
