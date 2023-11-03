On Friday, November 3, Tamil Nadu’s Capital, Chennai witnessed light to moderate showers across various regions in the city. Several districts, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Darumapuri, and Tirupur, are expected to get significant rainfall on November 3. There is currently a downward atmospheric circulation over the South Bay of Bengal. For the next two days, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu are predicted to see mild to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning due to this weather trend. Chennai and its suburbs should anticipate partly cloudy sky today. There's a chance of some light rain, thunder, and lightning in certain parts of the city. Meanwhile, several pics and videos of the morning showers in the city has surfaced online. Chennai Rains: Tree Falls Due to Heavy Downpour on Choolaimedu’s Vada Agaram Road, Photos Surface Online.

Morning Showers Witnessed in Chennai

Chennai rains and the view ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lF7MU2fBci — Venky (@Venkatesan0286) November 3, 2023

Light to Moderate Rainfall Anticipated

Light morning showers in #Chennai. The forecast as per IMD is “light to moderate rain with thunderstorms & lightning” for next two days. Normally November is the month when city gets maximum rainfall. #ChennaiRains — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 3, 2023

Influence of Moist Easterly Winds Delta & South TN Witness widespread Moderate/Heavy Rains. Ghats Adjancent to TN will get heavy rains too.Another Day of Widespread Rains Expected in Central & South TN & Kongu Region.#Chennai on and off Light/Moderate Rains likely in Isolated… pic.twitter.com/E74Qg6kauf — MasRainman (@MasRainman) November 3, 2023

