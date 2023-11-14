The authorities have announced a school holiday in the Chennai district on Wednesday, November 15, due to constant rainfall in the area. "Holiday declared for all schools in Chennai District on November 15 due to continuous heavy rainfall in the district," District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade said. Chennai Rains Video: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Severe Waterlogging in Several Parts of Tamil Nadu Capital, Orange Alert Issued.

Chennai School Holiday:

Tamil Nadu | Holiday declared for all schools in Chennai District on November 15, due to continuous heavy rainfall in the district: District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)