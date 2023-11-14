As heavy rains continued to drench several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, November 14, several parts of Chennai witnessed massive waterlogging. News agency PTI shared a video of Chennai waterlogging in X, formerly Twitter. The heavy rainfall prompted the proactive closure of schools and colleges as a preventive measure. Accident Caught on Camera in Chennai: Speeding Car Rams Crowd, People Flung in Air; Video Surfaces.

Chennai Rains Video

VIDEO | Waterlogging reported in parts of Chennai, Tamil Nadu amid heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/8mRFVi3Ypw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2023

