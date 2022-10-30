Political leaders cutting across party lines wished people on occasion of Chhath Puja 2022. Crores of devotees will worship the setting sun this evening, and the rising sun on Monday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and UP CM Yogi Adityanath also took to Twitter earlier and shared Chhat greetings. Chhath Puja 2022: Chhath a Living Example of India's Rich Tradition, Culture of Conservation of Natural Resources, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Chhath Puja 2022 Greeting by Political Leaders:

लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ पूजा की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। यह दिन, भगवान सूर्य की उपासना करते हुए प्रकृति के प्रति अपनी कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करने का अनुपम उदाहरण है। मैं कामना करती हूं कि छठी मैया के आशीर्वाद से सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि आए। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 30, 2022

सूर्यदेव और प्रकृति की उपासना को समर्पित महापर्व छठ की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भगवान भास्कर की आभा और छठी मइया के आशीर्वाद से हर किसी का जीवन सदैव आलोकित रहे, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2022

भगवान सूर्य की उपासना एवं लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ पूजा की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। छठी मइया आप सबके जीवन में ख़ूब सारी ख़ुशियाँ लाएँ, आपकी सभी मनोकामनाएँ पूरी करें। जय छठी मइया। 🙏 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 30, 2022

सभी प्रदेश वासियों व श्रद्धालुजनों को भगवान सूर्य की उपासना के महापर्व 'छठ' की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं! छठी मइया की कृपा से लोक आस्था का यह महापर्व संपूर्ण सृष्टि के लिए सुख-समृद्धि तथा आरोग्यता का कारक बने, यही कामना है। जय छठी मइया! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 29, 2022

लोक आस्था के 4 दिवसीय महापर्व छठ के अवसर पर शुभकामनाएं। यह आत्मानुशासन का पर्व है। लोग शुद्ध अन्तःकरण एवं निर्मल मन से अस्ताचल और उदीयमान भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित करते हैं। भगवान भास्कर से राज्य की प्रगति, सुख, समृद्धि और शांति के लिए प्रार्थना है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 28, 2022

