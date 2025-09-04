A routine vehicle checking drive in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow led cops to bust a fake IAS officer on Wednesday, September 3. When asked for identification, the accused, who posed as an IAS officer and was travelling in a high-end vehicle, presented a card which identified him as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. Although the officer accepted the ID, growing suspicion prompted him to do a thorough inspection, which exposed the so-called IAS officer's real identity. The fake IAS officer was identified as Saurav Tripathi (Saurabh Tripathi), a resident of Sarai Lakhansi in Mau district and presently living in Shalimar One World Society, Gomtinagar Extension, Lucknow. Cops said that the accused was impersonating a senior bureaucrat for a long time and even participated in official government programmes in several states by posing as a secretary or special secretary. The police recovered forged documents and several luxury vehicles with blue beacon lights from the fraudster. Rozgar Mahakumbh 2025: Lucknow Job Fair Sees Massive Crowd of Youth Seeking Employment, Videos Surface.

Fake IAS Officer Arrested in Lucknow

Several Cars Recovered From Fraudster Saurav Tripathi

लखनऊ की सड़कों पर घूम रहा था फर्जी IAS अधिकारी, सौरव त्रिपाठी नाम का फर्जी IAS कई प्रदेशों में कर चुका था ठगी, वज़ीरगंज पुलिस ने चेकिंग के दौरान पकड़ा, ठग के पास से डिफेंडर मर्सडीज फॉर्च्यूनर समेत कई गाड़िया बरामद @lkopolice pic.twitter.com/WpHrMHV1fs — Mazhar Hussain (@MazharH61584081) September 3, 2025

Lucknow Police Issues Statement

