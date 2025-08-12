A distressing incident unfolded at the Collector’s office in Telangana’s Jagtial, where a wheelchair-bound man, Raja Gangaram, was forcibly dragged out by staff during a public grievance session. Gangaram, hailing from Muthyampet village in Mallapur mandal, has been seeking a road to his home for eight long years. The video capturing the event shows staff aggressively pulling his wheelchair, causing it to jerk and almost tip over, while the Collector walks past without intervening. Officials later stated the staff acted after repeated requests for Gangaram to move were ignored. The man appeared visibly shaken, holding tightly to his wheelchair armrest as bystanders recorded the incident. The video further shows the staff dragging Gangaram as he slips out of his wheelchair. Telangana Shocker: Class 8 Girl Married Off to 40-Year-Old Man Rescued After Teacher Alerts Authorities in Ranga Reddy District; 5 Arrested.

Wheelchair-Bound Man Dragged from Jagtial Collector’s Office

pic.twitter.com/XT56xFWsfj — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) August 12, 2025

