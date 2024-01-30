Four jawans were killed, and 15 others sustained injuries amid an exchange of fire with Naxals in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. Officials said the incident occurred near Tekalgudem village along the Sukma-Bijapur border while joint security personnel was out on a search operation. The Bastar Range Inspector General of Police said the clash took place in the same area wherein 23 jawans had lost their lives in 2021. Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Two CRPF Personnel Killed, 10 Injured During Gun Battle With Maoists in Bijapur.

Four Jawan's Killed

#WATCH | Four jawans succumbed to their injuries and 15 remain injured following the exchange of fire with naxals near Jonaguda & Aliguda at Bijapur- Sukma Border. Visuals of them being brought to a hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. https://t.co/hnqis5n3vb pic.twitter.com/1f6p8oxGGB — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)