The Chhattisgarh High Court recently said that the entire society of the human race needs to change the dialogue at home to ensure discrimination based on "skin colour" can be eradicated. The division bench of Justice Goutam Bhaduri and Justice Deepak Kumar Tiwari observed while deciding a matrimonial dispute. The court also took note of abuses that the husband hurled at his wife for being a dark-skinned lady and called upon the human race to change such mindset. "Entire society of the human race needs to change the dialogue at home, which may not promote the fairness preference of skin. Therefore, the incentive cannot be given to a husband to promote such mindset of the society for preference of light skin over a dark." The court also cited a study and said that dark-skinned women are portrayed as underconfident and insecure people. HC on Suicide After Breakup: Girlfriend Cannot Be Held Responsible If Lover Ends Life Due to Love Failure, Says Chhattisgarh High Court.

HC on Skin Colour

