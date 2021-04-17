Fire broke out at a hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Saturday. Tarkeshwar Patel, Additional SP said that five persons lost their lives in the incident while other patients have been shifted to other hospitals. He added that an investigation will be done.

Chhattisgarh: Fire broke out at a hospital in Raipur. Tarkeshwar Patel, Additional SP says, "5 persons lost their lives in the incident. Other patients have been shifted to other hospitals. Investigation will be done." pic.twitter.com/dG4PuvapOU — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)